Helen J. Gillham, 80, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on May 26, 2021.
Helen was born March 19, 1941, to Charles E. and Nancy (Lunney) Breuer in Charleston, South Carolina. She and Herbert Gillham were married in Charleston on January 9, 1962.
She was so fond of the cats in her life; she enjoyed reading, always took care of her grand babies, and LOVED Elvis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Gillham in 2005.
Survivors include her daughters: Theresa Graf of Alton, Illinois, Yvonne (John) White of Granite City, Illinois, and Alicia (Terry Zieke) Gillham of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren: Kenneth White, Kristopher White, Amanda Disbro, Justin Disbro, and Lynette Ellner; several great grandchildren; brothers: Charles E. Breuer of South Carolina, and Fredrick “Bill” Breuer of Georgia; sister, Mary Brady of South Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Debbie Roam officiating. Burial will follow services at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
