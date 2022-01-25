Helen DeRuntz

Helen Ann DeRuntz, age 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Cedarhurst in Godfrey, IL. Helen was born on March 16, 1932 in Madison, IL, a daughter of the late Alex Kwiatkowski and Anna (Junak) Kwiatkowski.
On January 10, 1953, Helen Kwiatkowski, married Gene J. DeRuntz, the love of her life at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, IL, and celebrated 63 years together. Gene passed away on March 19, 2017. Helen was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. She was also a member of the Sodality Club and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Helen enjoyed cooking for the school children in the Granite City School District for many years. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing and traveling; her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Helen was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a son, Daniel DeRuntz; and by her brothers, Vincent, Stanley and Theodore Kwiatkowski.
She is survived by her loving children, Michael (Mary) DeRuntz of Warsaw, IN, Phillip (Wai Mann) DeRuntz of Grays Lake, IL, Dr. Bruce (Elizabeth) DeRuntz of Carterville, IL and Chris DeRuntz of Godfrey, IL; dear sister, Delores Guzy of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Irwin Chapel Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Helen will be laid to rest next to Gene at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given in the form of masses. Donations will be accepted at the funeral home.
