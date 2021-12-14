Helen Arlene Parnell, age 75, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. Helen was born on May 28, 1946 in Granite City, IL.
On May 21, 1965, Helen Cox married Delbert Parnell, the love of her life in St. Louis, MO. Helen retired from the clerical department at Lanter Distributing Company after many years of dedicated service. She attended Maryville Baptist Church. Helen enjoyed going shopping, camping and fishing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Helen was a loving daughter, wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Helen was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Cox; step-father, Walter Shaw; and by a son-in-law, Michael Kafka
She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Delbert Parnell of Granite City, IL; dear mother, Marie Cox of Collinsville, IL; loving children, Jeff Parnell of Granite City, IL and Michelle (Stephen) Watson of Collinsville, IL; brother, Kenny (Janice) Cox of Edwardsville, IL; proud granny to Jonathan Kafka, Faith Kafka, Jacob Watson, Nathan Parnell and Megan Parnell; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 and from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, with Pastor Riley Powell officiating.
Helen will be laid to rest at Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.