Heather Winslow

Heather Marie Winslow, 28, passed away at 8:41am on Monday, January 10, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 29, 1993, in Wood River, the daughter of Tina Smith of Staunton and Charles Winslow of Worden. In addition to her mom and dad, Heather is survived Vernon Potts who was a like a father/grandfather figure to her, many aunts, uncles, friends, and her beloved dog Bella.
Heather enjoyed fishing and gardening.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9:00am until time of funeral services at 11am on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Daniel Renfro will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.
