Heath E. Scarbrough, 48, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:41 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born October 17, 1972 in Granite City, a son of the late Ben and Jeanette (Wyman) Scarbrough. He married Christine (Kuehl) Scarbrough on March 12, 1994 in Granite City and she survives. Heath worked for Suburban Journals newpaper with many years of service as a carrier. He had a love for eagles, enjoyed playing video and computer games, playing cards and loved his days of fishing. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Stephen Scarbrough, Nikkie Scarbrough, Jessica Scarbrough and Rebeka Scarbrough; three grandchildren, Heath, Videll and Luxanna; a sister, Patricia Jean “P.J.” King; a brother-in-law, David Milton, all of Granite City; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Terrisa Milton.
In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com