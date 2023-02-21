Hazel Stewart

Hazel “Nadine” Stewart of Rosewood Heights, Illinois passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at San Gabriel Memory Care at the age of 100. She was born December 6, 1922, in Shawneetown, Illinois, a daughter of the late Ellsworth Williams and Gertrude (Zinn) Williams Becker. Nadine achieved more through life than most in her early days, leaving home, working in a diner, putting herself through college for cosmetology. After graduation, she began a long career as a beautician. During World War II, she served her country working as a riviter in a factory. She was an activist and strong woman and enjoyed working with Phyllis Schlafly to help with her political views. Nadine was a longtime faithful member of the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in Wood River where she enjoyed being a part of the Jolly 60’s. She also enjoyed her days of fishing, traveling in their RV and years of being snowbirds to Texas. She loved her Pepsi and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Billie Whipple of Wood River; granddaughter, Allison Renee (Nash) Poindexter of Dry Ridge, Kentucky; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Stewart; a son, Stanley Kent Stewart and four siblings, Roy, Garama, Junior and Donnie. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Pitchford Funeral Home, 2555 Vaughn Road in Wood River on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Chaplain Mary Ann Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
