Hazel “Gloria” Smith, 88, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Gloria was born on June 9, 1933 in Bethalto, IL, a daughter of the late Agnes (Kasting) Chapman.
In 1949, Gloria married Lonzo Smith, the love of her life. Lonzo passed away in 1986. Gloria enjoyed her time as the librarian of the Hartford Public Library and retired after many years of dedicated service. She was creative and had a dry sense of humor. She enjoyed reading, playing bunko, and solving crossword puzzles. Gloria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her mother and husband, Gloria was preceded in death by her son, Lon Smith and by a grandson, Scott Rapoff.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Laura Rapoff of Maryville, IL and Lynn Smith of Granite City, IL; dear brother, Willard (Sandy) Chapman of Bethalto, IL; grandchildren Kari (Greg) Dioneda, Beth (Mike Wilson) Rapoff, Laura Smith, and Lon Michael Smith; great-grandchildren Justine, Finn, and Charlotte and extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a private family graveside service will be held at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Stroke Association in Gloria’s memory: https://www.stroke.org/?form=stroke_df
