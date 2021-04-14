Harry Robert Cavaness Sr., 76, of Marine, IL, passed away at 5:00 a.m. Tues. Apr. 13, 2021 at John Cochran V.A. Medical Center in St. Louis, MO.
He was born Mar. 21, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Shirley Gerber and Lloyd Leon Cavaness.
Harry was a U.S. Navy veteran and had been a corrections officer with the St. Louis Police Department. He was an Ainad Shriner and a Mason at Marine Lodge #355. He loved to camp and play darts and horseshoes.
He is survived by 4 daughters: Patricia Irlene Cavaness, Lona Mae (Jeff) White and Meagan Victoria Williams of Granite City, IL and Laura Renee Dotzauer of Thonotosassa, FL; a son: Harry Robert Cavaness Jr. of Granite City; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a brother: David R. (Carol) Cavaness of Marine, IL; and his friend: Karen Gahlen of Marine, IL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother: Ella Mae Cavaness; a brother: Paul Cavaness; and 2 sisters: Patricia Potts and Pamela Westlake.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of services at 7:00 p.m. at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Jonathan Mede officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the V.A. Hospital in Marion, IL. www.marion.va.gov.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.