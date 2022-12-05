Harry William Hill, 95, of Godfrey and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at his home at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. He was born June 12, 1927 in Zeigler, Illinois, the son of the late William Oran and Birdie (Hubbard) Hill. He married Betty Lou (Fraser) Hill on February 15, 1949, in Edwardsville and she passed away on May 17, 2013. Harry served the Granite City community with over 60 years of service as a barber at owned and operated Midtown Barbershop from 1951 until his retirement in 1996. The United States Marine proudly served his country during World War II and was a charter member of the Marine Corp League in San Francisco, California. Harry was so proud to have been accepted to join the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. He was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and a member of the Retired Barber’s Union. Following his retirement he worked for the Granite City School District #9 for over 10 years as a custodian. Harry enjoyed his days of camping, fishing and being with his family. He is survived by eight children and their spouses, James J. Hill of Paducah, Kentucky, Janice Kaye and Ralph Justice of Duncansville, Texas, Mark Paul and Jody Hill of Imperial, Missouri, David Allen and Kathleen Hill of Granite City, Michael Lee and Laurie Hill of Trenton, Georgia, Timothy Joseph and Kimberlyn Hill of Cuba, Missouri, Kathy Ann and Donald Byrd of Granite City and Donald Gene and Tawna Hill of Granite City; 17 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Keith) Walston of East Alton; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, James J. Hill and Mark Paul (Jody) Hill; two grandchildrern, Krystal and Jacklyn; a great grandchild, Dominic and a sister, Lucille (Victor) Vermeersch. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Missionary Oblates at Lady of the Snows, The Honor Flight of Greater St. Louis or to Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home.
