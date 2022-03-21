Harrison Eugene Mullen, 81, of Granite City, IL passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to the late Harrison and Dorothy (Clonts) Mullen in a log cabin on January 13, 1941 in Steelville, MO.
Harrison served in the Marine Corp for four years before becoming a firefighter. He met Jeanne Chrismer in 1985 and they married in Granite City on May 26, 1993. Harrison loved wood working, hunting and fishing and playing pool with his wife.
Besides his wife, Harrison is survived by 3 sons: Gerald ( Alicia) Mullen of Bowling Green, KY, Harrison William (Jennifer) Mullen of Granite City IL, Timothy (Larissa) Mullen of Granite City, IL; 4 daughters: Kiyomi Shimamoto of Okinawa, Japan, Laura Mersch of Jefferson County, MO, Kirsten (David) Foreshee of Pontoon Beach, IL, Michelle (Shawn Miller) Hansen of Granite City, IL; 19 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 5 sisters: Ina Mefford of Granite City, IL, Clara Wake – Green of Springfield, IL. Eula Sheehan of Las Vegas, NV, Linda Sanford of Brownsville, TX and Priscilla (Herb) Hayes of North Carolina.
Besides his parents, Harrison is preceded in death by his twin brother John E. Mullen.
Services for Harrison are pending.
