Harriet N. Hull, 71 of Granite City passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in St. Louis.
Harriet was born on March 31, 1950 in Murphysboro, IL; the daughter of the late Harry and Verley (Robinson) Lindsey. Harriet was a custodian at The Fountains in Granite City and a member of the red hat society. In her free time, Harriet enjoyed her days of watching her birds and playing with her grandchildren and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Harriet is survived by and will be missed by her sons; Terry Hull of Granite City, John Hull of Granite City; grandchildren, Logan Hull , Noah Hull and Connor Hull all of Granite City; her brothers, Bob and Ernie; sisters, Doris and Carol.
In addition to her parents, Harriet was preceded in death by her husband; Gerald Logan Hull, whom she married on May 31, 1972; her sisters, Marian and Tina; brothers, Rex and Paul.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Sam Hart officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society.