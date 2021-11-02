Harold R. Cramer Jr. of Granite City, IL a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away in his home with his wife at his side on October 28th, 2021.
Harold was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. Harold had been a truck driver as well as a safety and operations manager for over 30 yrs. Harold loved spending time with his family and friends, telling stories, jokes and laughter.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Haggin, father Harold R. Cramer, brother Jeff Cramer and sister Phyllis Wagoner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Kathryn A. Cramer, nee Parker of Granite City, IL. They were married September 13, 1991, in Carthage, MO. His children Harold (Mananchaya) Cramer III of Granite City, IL; Shannon Penrod of Joplin, MO; Nicole (Robb) Haley of Belleville, IL. His brother Daniel (Karri) Haggin of Belleville, IL. His grandchildren Brandon Penrod, Christopher Todd, Sandee Cramer, Chloe Doyle, Brianna, Kaleb & Chloe Haley. His great grandchildren Parker Penrod and Everleigh Dent and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial services at 11:00 a.m. Fri. Dec. 3, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time, please contact (618) 567-6834 for more details.
