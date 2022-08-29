Harold Lynn Hays, 68, of New Douglas and formerly of Madison, Illinois passed away at 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home. He was born March 20, 1954 in Madison, a son of the late Roy E. Hays Sr. and the late Wilma F. (Fay) Hays. Harold retired from Granite City Steel in 2008 after many years of dedicated service as a steelworker. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, shooting billiards, watching Jeopardy and gambling. He is survived by a son, Daniel Hays and fiancé, Jessica Reavey of Granite City; two daughters, Eugenia M. High of New Hampshire and Julia Lynn Hays of Granite City; a granddaughter, Elyssa High and partner, Ashton Phillips of St. Louis; a brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Olga Hays; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Gerry and Don Ogle and Anita and Don Dean; a sister-in-law, Cherrie Hays; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by two sisters, Annie Elizabeth Hays and Wilma Tindall and a brother, David P. Hays. In celebration of his life and in accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Hays family and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman charged after attack at home
- Guilty verdict in 2015 Woodburn Murder
- Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder
- Man charged with crimes against girl
- One in custody for alleged gun incident
- Illinois Link card system outage planned
- Water company unearths old infrastructure under 3rd Street
- Cody Toenyes
- It's Food Truck Festival day in Alton
- Former Halloran Auto Sales buildings demo on hold