Harold Dwayne Watson, 82, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.
He was born August 26, 1938 in Hampton, Kentucky to the late Glen and Sarah (Ramage) Watson.
He married Sharon Ethridge December 8, 2001 in Edwardsville, IL
Harold was a US Army Veteran and a member of the Glen Carbon VFW post 2222. He also enjoyed attending rodeos where he participated in Team Roping.
He is survived by his wife: Sharon Watson; 4 daughters: Linda Chapman of Simpson, IL, Brenda (Jack) Broleman of Smithville, MO, Bridget Beyer of Glen Carbon, Cheri (Robert) (Nickie) Autry of Breese, IL; 2 sons: Brad (Tammy) Watson of Capron, IL, Barry (Connie) Watson of Glen, Carbon, IL; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, James Watson: 2 sisters; Peggy Sollberger, Zola Burgess; a former wife and dear friend, Donna Watson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hadley Watson; and 2 sisters: Frankie Watson and Glenda Banks.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Research at
https://gifts.wustl.edu/siteman/index.html
