Gregory Christich

Gregory “Greg” Vasil Christich, age 67, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Greg was born on January 13, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL, a son of the late Konstanty “Gus” Christich and Helen (Eftimoff) Christich.
Greg was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methody Eastern Orthodox Church in Granite City, IL. Throughout his life he enjoyed working for the State of Illinois highway department, Laclede Gas Company in St. Louis, Missouri and St. Louis Community College where he retired as a landscaper. Greg enjoyed hunting, mechanical repairs on cars and hanging out with friends. He loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved helping others. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his dear siblings, Kristina (Paul) Batsios and Michael Christich both of Granite City, IL; proud uncle to Thomas (Kelsey) Batsios of Baltimore, MD and Alexandra (Joshua) Mironov of Bordentown, NJ; faithful companion, Jasper; extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Sts. Cyril & Methody Eastern Orthodox Church in Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Andrew Moulton officiating. Entombment will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Mausoleum in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Sts. Cyril & Methody Eastern Orthodox Church. Donations will be accepted at the church.
