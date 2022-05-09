Gregg Weeks

age 79, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Gregg was born on October 25, 1942 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Ervin Weeks and Eleanor (Burlingame) Weeks.
On August 31, 1963, Gregg married Jeanette Faye Volner in Madison, IL, and Jeanette passed away on September 12, 2018. Gregg retired from Granite City School District #9 as a maintenance carpenter after many years of dedicated service and he was a member of Carpenters Local #633. Gregg was a hardworking family man who cherished every moment he spent with his family. He enjoyed playing chess and spending time outdoors. Gregg will be remembered as a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Gregg was preceded in death by a brother, David Weeks.
He is survived by his loving children, Angie (April) Guithues, Granite City, IL and Jeffrey (Janice) Weeks of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Walter Weeks of Morris, IL and Violet Dennis of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Kenneth Gauen of Pontoon Beach, IL, Becca (Tyler) Wilson of New Athens, IL, Hannah Weeks of Granite City, IL, Jimmy Guithues of Okawville, IL, Ericka Guithues of Okawville, IL, Ryan Guithues of Granite City, IL and Dakotah Guithues of Granite City, IL; proud great-grandfather to Sophia Wilson; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Irwin Chapel Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Gregg will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Heart Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
