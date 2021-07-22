Greg L. Lindsey, 54 of Granite City passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home.
Greg was born on November 14, 1966 in Granite City. In his free time Greg enjoyed his days of collecting Hot Wheels and shopping at antique malls. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Greg is survived by and will be missed by his dad; Benton Lindsey of Litchfield, IL; sisters, Julie Davis of Granite City, Jamie Lindsey of Litchfield, IL; nieces, Alyssa and Bejamen Elliott of Granite City, Haley Hargis of Granite City; nephew, Timothy Davis of Granite City; fiancé, Sabrina Warden of Granite City.
Greg was preceded in death by his mom; Carolyn (Faulkner) Lindsey and his niece, Amber Davis.