Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.