Gloria L. “G.G.” Tellor, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born June 14, 1932, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Pink Blanton and Eva Dora “Dorie” (Cottrell) Sykes. Gloria lived her life caring for children and put her heart and soul into working at Wee Care Learning Center in Granite City for the past 30 years. She cherished her family and loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed working puzzles and playing cards with her family. She was a longtime member of Glenview Church of the Nazarene in Glen Carbon. Gloria married the love of her life, Gerald A. Tellor on August 12, 1948, in Piggott, Arkansas and he passed away on October 28, 2006. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Michael and Jane Tellor of Englewood, Florida, Keith and Lori Tellor of Columbia, Randal and Denise Tellor of Granite City and Cynthia and Dr. Loftin C. Woodiel of East Alton; six grandchildren and spouses, Ryan Tellor, Brent Tellor, Libbye Tellor, Amanda and Chad McClellan, Matthew and Christine Woodiel, Emmilee and Rickey Barnett; eight great-grandchildren, Levi Woodiel, Abram Woodiel, Kynlee Barnett, Maebree Barnett, Whitley Barnett, Henry McClellan, Claire McClellan and Ivy McClellan; brother, Bobby “Pete” Sykes of Bethalto; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Roy Dix of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Oleta Peppers, Rebecca Yagow, Betty Withers, Donald Sykes, Phyllis Sykes, Lela Murphy, Rosella Beckley and William Sykes.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, with Dr. Loftin C. Woodiel officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Wee Care Learning Center and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com