Gloria Boyd-Noble, formerly of Granite City, IL, died from Covid-19 on October 6, 2021 at Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. Gloria was 67.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Noble, her mother, Mildred Boyd, and her sister, Nola Hammond.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Murray, her sisters, Lola (Larry) Finn and Billie (Richard) Green, her brother, James Boyd, many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
