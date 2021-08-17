Glenna Eaton, 89 of Granite City, IL passed away at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, MO on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Glenna was born on March 20, 1932 in Herrin, IL; the daughter of the late Glenn and Cleva (Meadows) Whitaker. Glenna had last worked as a secretary for General Steel and was a member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City. In her free time Glenna enjoyed her days of embroidering, gardening and she was always looking forward to spending time with her family during the holiday season. Glenna loved all animals, especially her cats and she will be remembered for all the special times she spent with her family and friends.
Glenna is survived by and will be missed by her daughters; Sheryl and Edward Grote of Granite City, Patty and Mike Hayes of Granite City; son, Steve Eaton of Granite City; grandchildren, Elizabeth Grote, Jacob Grote, Aaron and Kim Hayes, Ben and Kim Hayes, Emily Hayes; great-grandchildren, Ava Hayes, Aiden Hayes, Calvin Grote; sister, Ruth Buer and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Glenna was preceded in death by her husband; Floyd Eaton and her brother, Bill Whitaker.
In celebration of Glenna’s life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Granite City A.P.A. or Salvation Army in Granite City.