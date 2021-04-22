Glenda Moore, 81, of Collinsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:06 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her home with her family at her side. She was born September 27, 1939 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Ray Martin and Marie (Huffstutler) Moore. She retired in May of 1999 as an Occupational Nurse and supervisor at Veeder Health Clinic at Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service. Prior to working at Granite City Steel, she had worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital as an Emergency Room Nurse for several years as well as RN Department Head. Glenda was a 1957 graduate of Granite City High School. She then attended and graduated from Barnes Jewish School of Nursing in 1960. She was a faithful member of St. Johns United Church of Christ in Collinsville since 2011 and had been active with several civic organizations throughout the years. She loved traveling and was fortunate to travel the world, making four of the seven continents and all 50 states. Glenda appreciated sharing the history, culture, food and architecture of all the places she visited. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. Glenda is survived by three nephews and one niece and their spouses, Richard and Tracey Moore of Granite City, Troy and Barbara Moore of Englewood, Florida, Peter and Karen Moore of Granite City, Angela and Mark Succarotte of Granite City; eight great-nieces and great-nephews, Hannah, Richie, Natalie, Amanda, John, Emily, Elijah and Sophia; six great-great nieces and great-great nephews, Kenzie, Nolan, Garrett, Berkley, Lawson and Tatum; a sister-in-law, Joyce Moore of Collinsville; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard M. “Rich” Moore. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at St. Johns United Church of Christ, 307 West Clay Street in Collinsville on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Jennifer Glover officiating. Private family burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
