Glen E. Hommert, 94, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Cedarhurst Care Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on September 5, 1928 in Madison, IL to Arnold and Ruth (Binning) Hommert.
Glen married Lotus Craig in Granite City, IL on June 6, 1953.
The U.S. Navy veteran served during WW II in the seabees. He retired from the city of Granite City as an electrician. Glen was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Optimist Club and the Egyptian Ham Radio Club. He was also involved in the Boy Scouts for over 75 years and was a scout leader. Glen volunteered at St Elizabeth Catholic Church & School in Granite City and also at the Knights of Columbus in Granite City. He enjoyed ham radio and working in his yard.
Glen will be dearly missed by many friends and extended family members.
Besides his wife, Glen is survived by a daughter, Sue (Jim) Simpson of Glen Carbon; 2 sons: Michael Hommert of Edwardsville and Douglas (Irene) Hommert of Kirkwood, MO; 3 grandchildren: Carrie, Gregory and Matthew and 6 great grandchildren: Jackson, Nathaniel, Agathe, Rosie, Soren and Finn.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Hommert.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.