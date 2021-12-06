Gladys Louise Crowson, 85, of Grafton, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Gladys was born September 17, 1936, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Clifford and Mabel (Drummond) Schumacher. Gladys met the love of her life on a blind date in June 1957 and married Ross Carey Crowson on December 21, 1957. They enjoyed a loving and blissful marriage as husband, wife, and best friends. He survives.
Gladys started a career at Illinois Bell Telephone Company in Alton shortly after graduating from Alton High School in 1955. She worked as a telephone operator for many years until transferring to the marketing department, where she worked until retiring from Illinois Bell (AT&T) in 1990.
She and Ross lived a quiet life on their small farm, where she tended her flowers, making sure the butterflies and birds enjoyed a peaceful haven. She liked the quiet days, sitting on the front porch swing with Ross by her side, watching the hummingbirds at the many feeders; or sitting at the dining table in the winter watching the Cardinals and finches eat at the seed trays on the deck. The garden and farm will sorely miss her gentle care. Gladys was an avid genealogist and shared the history of her family willingly. She traveled to Ireland to see the land of her ancestors; she would speak of this trip with a smile on her face and love in her heart. Gladys took great pride in her teapot collection and was happy to share the stories of their origin.
In addition to Ross, Gladys is survived by her sons, Vance (Lois) of Cheyanne, Wyoming, Scott (Zita) of Dow, Illinois, Ross (Micki) of Grafton, Illinois; her daughters, Kelly (Hop) Prange of East Alton, Illinois, and Amy (David) Albanese of Godfrey, Illinois.
Gladys enjoyed being surrounded by her many grandchildren: Jonathan, Mirand, Jennifer, Jessica, Mike, Donnie, Greg, Tina, Hollie, Justin, Courtney, Rachel, Tony, Ashley, Erin, Todd, Samantha, Jennifer, Mary, Alison, Mandy, Brandon, Jared, Cliff, Michael, Chris, Rebecca, Dillin, and Alexis.
Her love was increased by her 58 great-grandchildren: Timmy, Brendan, Savannah, Ashilyn, Shayla, Samantha, Aries, Chloe, Logan, Jalynn, Paige, Brooke, Mira, Ellie, Kaylee, Logan, Judith, Iris, Alyssa, Abby, Cloe, Ashley, Lorali, Emma, Dani, Aubrie, Reagan, Jason, Kaitlyn, Carolyn, Eli, Skylar, Rylan, Evan, Nathan, Austin, Brandon, Kaylie, Sabrina, Zachary, Ella, Viktor, Owen, Theo, River, Maddie, Camille, Nova, Skarlyt, Austin, Little J, Aubrey, Ayla, Jayce, Ianin, Lua, Alice, and Lola.
Although one would think Gladys’ love was spread by so many, ther was enough to give to her great-great grandchildren, Aubry, Jackson, Daegan, Brynlee, Sonny, Sakura, Evangeline, and Easton.
Gladys is survived by her sisters, Dolores Schott of Godfrey, Shirley Schumacher and Letitia Schumacher, both of Alton, and a sister-in-law, Janet Schumacher of Delhi. She will be sadly missed by brothers and sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by a son, Lee Crowson, two great granddaughters, Jamie Albanese and Nicole Hewitt, a great-great granddaughter, Kya Weatherholt, a sister, Imogene Souder, and two brothers, Robert and Howard Schumacher.
As Gladys was a breast cancer survivor, memorial donations may by made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at https://www.komen.org in memory of Gladys. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com