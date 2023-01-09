Gilbert “Jack” Kulenkamp, 92, of Peoria, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022.
He was born on November 15, 1930 in Shipman, IL, to Gilbert and Evaline (Denby) Kulenkamp. Jack married Catherine Kleinschmidt, the love of his life, on May 10, 1952. They had celebrated 69 years of marriage. Catherine preceded him in death on January 1, 2022. He was also preceded by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Maude and Bill Stethem, and his beautiful granddaughter, Kara Gaye Kulenkamp.
Surviving Jack are his children, Ron (Gaye) Kulenkamp and Linda (Mark) Joseph of Peoria; brother-in-law, Earl (Cecelia) Kleinschmidt of Granite City, IL; grandchildren: Matt Kulenkamp of Reno, NV, Katherine (Jacob) Schoonover of Jonesboro, AR, Tom (Laura) Joseph of Peoria, and Kristina (Jacob) Rockhold of Fuquay Varina, NC; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Kenley Schoonover and another one due in May.
Jack entered the United States Marine Corps in 1951 shortly after his graduation from Granite City High School and attained the rank of Sergeant. He was a proud member of the fraternal organization of Masons Granite City Lodge #877 and attained titles of Master Counselor, Degree of Chevalier, and Legion of Honor while with DeMolay.
He began a career in the insurance industry with Metropolitan Life in 1959. Over the years he became an extremely successful and respected agent and sales manager, retiring from Lincoln National in 1993. During that time, he served as President of the Peoria Life Underwriter Chapter and Central Illinois Chapter of CLU and CHFC.
Jack was well known for his ability to fix anything and the pride he took in maintaining his Lincoln Town Cars. He was most proud of his family and rarely missed an event that involved his children or grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Irwin Chapel (3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL 62040) at 3:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church (2160 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, IL 62040).