Gertrude Ybarra Vasques, 93, of Collinsville, IL, formally of Sinton, TX died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home
She was born in Charlotte, TX.
Gertrude married Damasio Vasques and he preceded her in death in 1979.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by 5 daughters: Anita Saucedo of Collinsville, IL, Emma Vasques of Sinton, TX, Lorraine (Hector) Pindeo of Washington Park, IL, Susie (Juan) Alvarez of Collinsville, IL and Mary Guadalupe Martinez of Beeville, TX; 4 sons: Jose (Roseann) Vasques of Madison, IL, Danny Vasques of Corpus Christie, TX, Jessie Vasques of Amarillo, TX and Steve Vasques of Collinsville, IL; many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Besides her husband and parents, Gertrude is preceded in death by 3 daughters: Lucille Vasques, Adela Vasques and Virginia Vasques; 3 sons: Dave Vasques, Ernie Vasques and Anthony Vasques and 3 sisters: Linda, Lucia and Louisa.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, services are private.
