Geraldine A. Ropac, 75, formally of Madison, IL passed away on January 20, 2022. She was born on September 30, 1946, the daughter of Carl W. and Ann (Lesco) Ropac Sr. Memorial Service will be held at the chapel located at the entrance to Calvary Catholic Cemetery on April 1, 2022 at 10:00 am
