Geraldine Mendez, age 82, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Cedarhurst in Collinsville, IL. Geraldine was born on June 21, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Thomas Schiller and Mary (Bisto) Schiller.
On September 12, 1959, Geraldine married Richard Mendez, the love of her life at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, IL, where she is still a faithful member. Geraldine retired as a bookkeeper from Glik’s Department Store in Granite City, IL, after 50 years and 4 months of dedicated service. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and was an excellent party planner. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. Geraldine was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Schiller; and by a sister, Marlene Bonner.
She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-one years, Richard Mendez Sr. of Granite City, IL; loving children, Laura (Mark) Guenther of Collinsville, IL, Richard (Gayle) Mendez Jr. of Edwardsville, IL and Toni (Todd) Williams of Troy, IL; dear sister, Arlene Jackovich of St. Charles, MO; proud grandmother to Becky, Katie, Jordan, Kristen, Matthew, Logan and Brooke; proud great-grandmother to Lyla, Lydia and Derek; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison, IL, with Father Stephen Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer’s Association or St. Louis Botanical Gardens. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
