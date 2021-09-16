Geraldine Marie “Gerry” Werths of Granite City, Illinois passed away at home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Gerry was born on July 24, 1934, in Glen Carbon, Illinois, the third child of the late Anthony and Marie (Kellerman) Perry. She graduated from Granite City High School and married her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Werths, on August 30, 1952. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2017. Gerry worked as a secretary at Nesco, as a retail clerk at K-Mart, and as a teacher’s aide at Lake School in Granite City. She and Dick operated Dick’s Happy Daze Cabins in Lebanon, Missouri from 1988-1999, returning to Granite City in retirement. Her most important jobs were those of wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Gerry is survived by daughters Carla (Larry) Griffin, Paula (George) Kaigh, and Laura (Dan) Buehrer and a son Richard (Kim) Werths. Also surviving are grandchildren Scott (Virginia) Griffin, Brian (Alicia) Griffin, Kyle (Jessica) Griffin, Anne (John Stier) Lucas, Theresa (Boyd) Bradshaw, George III (Lisa) Kaigh, Katie Kaigh, Steven Werths, Aaron Werths, Nicole (Luke) Gingery, Kelsey (Anthony) Young and Danielle Buehrer and eighteen great grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren called her “sweet grandmother dear” and loved to visit, enjoying card games and endless piles of pancakes, bowls of spaghetti and fresh baked cookies. Gerry is also survived by her sister, Kathy (John) Foster and brothers-in-law, Michael (Janet) Werths, Rick Frimel (late Gary Werths) and numerous nieces and nephews. Her sister Marilyn Kaase, brother Tony Perry, son-in-law, Keith Lucas and brother-in-law, Gary Werths preceded her in death. Gerry was a life-long member of Sacred Heart/Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. The family of Gerry wishes to thank the staff and residents of Cedarhurst of Granite City for the loving care and friendships shown to our loved one. In celebration of her life, visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue in Granite City on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic School and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com