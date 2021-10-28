Geraldine Lay, age 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Geraldine was born on October 23, 1953 in Sullivan, MO, a daughter of the late James Raymond Reeves and Tressie Esther Barton.
Geraldine was a faithful member of New Creation Fellowship Church in Mitchell, IL. She had worked at Wal-Mart in Glen Carbon, IL and Granite City, IL, for over 15 years. Geraldine enjoyed going to church to serve the Lord and spending time with her family and church family. Geraldine was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. Geraldine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by a sister, Edith McMullin and by two brothers, Jim Reeves and Donnie Reeves.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Christina (Christopher Rowden) Zumwalt of Fair Grove, MO, Tonya (Darren) Reynolds of Belle, MO and Angel (Brian) Carr of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Joyce Boyd of Belle, MO and Jack (Rowena) Reeves of Rolla, MO; proud grandmother to John, Alex, Logan, Mikel, Cooper, Elliott, Bella and Emerson; proud great-grandmother to Skarlett and Marshall; special friend, Douglas Cook; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Lifepoint Church, 1701 St. Louis Road, Collinsville, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m.
Interment will be held at Boss Cemetery in Boss, MO on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society or New Christian Fellowship Church in Mitchell, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.