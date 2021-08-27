Gerald Lee Gregory Jr., 54, of Glen Carbon, IL died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at his home.
He was born on January 10, 1967 in East St. Louis, IL to Gerald Gregory, Sr and Julia (Jurado) Gregory.
The loving son and father was a laborer for the Labors Local 100 for 38 years and he enjoyed fishing.
Gerald is survived by his parents; a daughter, Ashley (Kenny) Bishop of San Antonio, TX; a son, Gerald Gregory III of San Antonio, TX; 5 grandchildren: Macey, Grehsen, Mia, Noah and Elijah and 2 sisters: Diana Guffey of Glen Carbon, IL and Denise (Dale) McGee of Marion, IL. Gerald is also survived by a nephew, Terry Guffey, Jr; 2 nieces: McKayla McGee and her fiancé, Brock and Meagan (Hunter) Kinsey and a great niece, Wrenley Kinsey.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
