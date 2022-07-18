Gerald William King, 82, of Marissa, IL died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 4, 1939 in Pinckneyville, IL to Gene and Theo (Moak) King.
Gerald married Karen Wylie in Marissa, IL on August 13, 1960. She preceded him in death on February 4, 2022.
The U.S. Army veteran retired from Peabody Coal Co after 41 years of service. Gerald was a member of the Tilden Presbyterian Church and he was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Marissa, IL. He loved to go fishing, working on cars and bikes and he enjoyed cracking pecans.
Gerald is survived by 2 sons: William “Bill” King of Marissa, IL and John King of New Athens, IL; 3 grandchildren: Katie, Madison, McKenzie; a brother Steven (Anne) King of Clinton, MO and a sister, Kathy (Don) Yurgec of Freeburg, IL.
Besides his wife, Gerald is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jean Bottino.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.co.