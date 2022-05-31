Gerald Ray “Jerry” Birchler, 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 3:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon. He was born March 19, 1943 in Granite City, a son of the late Leonard and Rose E. (Joiner) Birchler. He retired from Granite City Steel after over 40 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed attending St. Cecilia Catholic Church and had been faithful and active throughout the years. He enjoyed woodworking, cutting grass and tending to his yard. He was always there to help others and was the best grandpa to his grandchildren. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Matthew House of Glen Carbon; a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Tammy Birchler Jr. of Wylie, Texas; five grandchildren, Jessica, Alyssa, Madison, Samuel and Jackson; two great grandchildren, Avery and Lowen; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Barbara Birchler of Greenbrier, Arkansas; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Blum and a brother, Wayne Birchler.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 with Father Patrick Gibbons as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com