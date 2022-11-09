Georgia Jane Thomas, 85, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 7:22 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
She was born January 19, 1937 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Patrick and Evelyn M. (Smith) Hughes.
She married Thomas George Thomas Jr. on June 16, 1957 and he passed away on January 6, 1985.
Georgia was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother and enjoyed studying the Bible and attending church at The Salvation Army. She enjoyed working word search and jigsaw puzzles and playing cards.
Georgia is survived by two daughters, Carrie Thomas of Collinsville and Cynthia (Joseph) Nunn of Madison; a son, Danny Richardson of North Carolina; grandchildren, Casey (Danny Mitchell) Thomas, William (Katie) Stephens, Thomas G. Thomas IV, Joshua Thomas, Catrina Rehm and Miranda Kowalski; great grandchildren, Ocie Oliva, Lola Mordis, Carson Thomas, Thomas G. Thomas VI and Clarence Thomas; other extended family and friends.
In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas George Thomas III and three sisters, Virginia, Rosemary and Patricia.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Danny Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to the Granite City Police or Fire Department and may be accepted at the funeral home.