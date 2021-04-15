George Raymond Davidson, age 78, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. George was born on August 19, 1942 in Piedmont, MO, a son of the late George Marion Davidson and Rachel Louise (Martin) Byers.
George was a United States Air Force veteran who proudly served his country with honor. On March 3, 1962, George married Phyllis Maxine Bunch, the love of his life in St. John, MO. George retired as a project manager from Spann Building Maintenance in St. Louis, MO. He was an active member of City Temple Church and City Temple Food Pantry in Granite City, IL. George was a people person who never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. George was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a friend to many. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. George will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Vanderbol; and by two brothers, Jimmy and Joe Davidson.
He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-nine years, Phyllis Davidson of Granite City, IL; loving daughter, Darlene (Jody) Pearman of Mitchell, IL, dear siblings, Judy Hankins of Mt. Zion, IL, Betty Baldwin of New Concord, KY, Jerry Davidson of Almo, KY, Ronnie Davidson of Granite City, IL and Chester (Marilyn) Seals of St. Louis, MO; proud grandfather to Kristen (Steven) Rippee of Mitchell, IL, Chase (Nicole) Taylor of Granite City, IL, Caleb Taylor of Mitchell, IL, Jonathan Pearman of Pontoon Beach, IL, Lauren Pearman of Granite City, IL and Isaiah Pearman of Mitchell, IL; proud great-grandfather to Seth, Ryder, Kayla, Rylee, Eden and Lorelai; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at City Temple Church, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at City Temple Church, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Sam Hart officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Memorial donations may be given to City Temple Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.