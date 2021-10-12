George Ray Wilson, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:07 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born September 19, 1953 in Owensboro, Kentucky, a son of the late Mormon Wilson and the late Evelyn (Page) Kaleta. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Army and was an over the road truck driver for many years. He enjoyed his days of fishing and playing golf and cherished his children and grandchildren. He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Amy and Bill McElroy of Granite City and Katherine Wilson of Perryville, Missouri; six grandchildren, Lilly, Caylie, Andrew, Julia, Audrey and Christian and a sister, Janis Schwager of Edmond, Oklahoma. In accordance to his wishes, no services will be held. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com