George O. Heth III, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:44 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. He was born April 26, 1949 in Granite City, a son of the late George O. Heth Jr. and Evelyn (Heizenreder) Heth. He married the love of his life, Kathleen M. (Preis) Heth on September 10, 1976 and she passed away on September 24, 2008. George was a college professor, working with the University of Missouri - St. Louis and with St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley and at Meramac. The United States Air Force veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed reading, watching sports and was a fan of Star Trek. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a son, Jason Heth of Granite City; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Patty and John Ring of St. Jacob and Nancy Heth of New Market, Alabama; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Voss. In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Greenpeace, 702 H Street, NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20001 or can be made online at www.greenpeace.org. www.irwinchapel.com