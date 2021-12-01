George Francis Groves, 68, of Granite City, IL passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born to the late Rufus and Bertha (Rains) Groves in Williamsburg, KY.
George served in the US Army for 3 years.
He married Vivian Hogue on March 21, 1991 in Glen Carbon, IL.
George spent his free time fishing, playing darts and horseshoes. He also enjoyed watching Cardinals Baseball.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Vivian; a daughter; Angela (Rich) of Granite City, IL; a son: Vincent (Sarah) of Edwardsville; 4 grand-children: Caleb (Emily), Payton (Garrett), Brenden, Morgan; and a brother: Ronald Rains of Michigan.
Besides his parents, George is preceded in death by a brother: James Rains; and 2 sisters: Virginia Crowley, Bertie Young.
The family will be holding a memorial visitation from 4:00 pm until the time of services at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory.
