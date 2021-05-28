George Allen Lemp Sr., 68, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away at 11:58 p.m. Thurs. May 27, 2021 at his home while under hospice care.
He was born Apr. 18, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL to the late James P. & Margaret (Cooper) Lemp.
George had been a union machinist and later a manager for Autozone. He was a volunteer firefighter for over 40 years serving with the French Village Fire Dept and had been Assistant Chief for 5 years. He was also a member of the Moose.
He is survived by a son: George Lemp Jr. of Fairview Heights; a daughter: Brenda Lee Lemp of OH; 4 grandchildren; and 3 brothers: Mark Lemp of Granite City, IL, Glen (Patricia) Lemp of Belleville, IL and Daniel (Monica) Lemp of Granite City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Suzanne Helen (Shaw) Lemp; a sister: Marjorie Lemp; and a brother: James Michael Lemp.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of services at 7:00 p.m. Thurs. June 3, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
