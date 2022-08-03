Geneva Jean Brooks, 88, of Granite City, IL, died Mon. Aug. 1, 2022 at River Crossing of Edwardsville, IL.
She was born Apr. 10, 1934 in Dover, TN to the late Jack & Sudie Keel.
Geneva is survived by 2 children and their spouses: Robert & Carla Brooks and Phyllis & Larry Nance of Granite City; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Geneva was a huge Blake Shelton fan and loved to go on car rides and rides with her son on the side by side to see the lake and enjoy nature, feeding the ducks and the deer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 children: Patricia Hufstedler, Ricky Lee Brooks, Carolyn Weathers and Norma Morris; a brother: Leslie Keel; 3 sisters: Christine Bryant, Esther Newberry and Odessa Pickles; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Noon Sat. Aug. 6, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki.
