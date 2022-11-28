Gene William Hoffman, 60, of Granite City, IL passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born to Janice (Valencia) Hoffman and the late Carl Hoffman on August 17, 1962 in Granite City, IL. Gene met Lori Slama in 2000 and they were married in Las Vegas on September 9, 2003. He liked to fly remote control planes, camp, and he really loved to go fishing.
Gene is survived by his wife, Lori Hoffman; 2 daughters: Samantha (Nate) Logan, Kellie Hoffman; a step daughter: Sarah Slama; a step son: Andrew Slama: 3 grandchildren: Sienna Logan, Jackson Logan, Ava Hoffman: A step grandchild: Reese Slama: and his mother, Janice Hoffman.
He is preceded in death by his brother Michael Hoffman.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
