Gayle Ann Morris, age 64, of Wood River, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Gayle was born on January 15, 1957 in Venice, IL.
On June 29, 1973, Gayle married Jeffrey Morris, the love of her life at Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. Gayle retired as an LPN after working at several nursing homes and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, IL. Gayle never met a stranger because she knew everybody and everybody who knew her loved her. She enjoyed playing pool and going fishing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Gayle especially cherished ever moment she spent with her grandchildren. Gayle loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Gayle was preceded in death by her father, Robert Setzer; mother, Barbara (Foley) Salas; and by her step-father, Floyd Chappell.
She is survived by her devoted husband of forty-eight years, Jeffrey Morris of Wood River, IL; loving children, Jeffrey Morris of Taylorville, IL, Misty Morris of Edwardsville, IL; Matthew Morris of Bethany, IL and Jennifer (Nicholas) Stanley of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Timothy Chappell, Lori (Steven) Grizzard and Tina Chappell; proud grandmother to Dalton, Emily, Savannah, Ava, Raydon, Bastian and Sonny; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m., with Rev. Mike Rayson officiating.
