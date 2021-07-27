Gayland R. Waldo, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:01 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born October 28, 1929 in Dover, Arkansas, a son of the late Roy and Martha (Boley) Waldo. He married Patricia L. “Pat” (McKinney) Waldo on July 10, 1954 in Hillsboro, Missouri and she passed away on May 13, 2017. Gayland retired in 1992 from Granite City Steel after 39 years of dedicated service as an electrician. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War and had served with the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital 8063rd Unit 301. He was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal with three Service Stars, a Meritorious Unit Emblem and several other medals and recognitions. He enjoyed sports throughout his life and was a longtime member of the Mitchell Athletic Club, played softball with the Old Rookies team, competed in the Mud Mountain Run in Edwardsville and participated in the Two Mile Running with the Senior Olympics. He was a jack of all trades and had built two of his own homes and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three children and spouses, Gail and Dan Minkus of Glen Ellyn, Mike and Diane Waldo of Moro and Kathy Pease of Granite City; seven grandchildren and spouses, Sam and Angie Waldo, Adam Waldo, Jeff and Laura Minkus, Kevin Minkus, Derek and Sarah Minkus, Matt and Candi Johnson and Kelsey Pease; six great grandchildren, Ellie, Nico, Tilly, Ryn, Marty and Noah; a sister, Virginia Anderson of Flushing, Michigan; two sisters-in-law, Mary McKinney of Hillsboro, Missouri and Jane McKinney of Hillsboro, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Bill and Butch Waldo and Leroy Waldo. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Avenue, Collinsville, IL 62234 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com