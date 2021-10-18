Gayla S. Crisler, 73, passed at her home on September 21, 2021, in Edwardsville. The Gideon, Missouri native was the daughter of the late Harvey and Daythel(Knight) Jamerson. Gayla moved to Granite City at an early age where she was a proud member of the`GGHS class of 1966
She is survived by her husband George Crisler whom she married in 1966. Survived by daughter Andrea Squires of Kansas City , Mo. Son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Heather Crisler, grandchildren Shelby and Dane Crisler of Bunker Hill, IL Many cousins from the Granite City area. of Bunker Hill
Preceded by her sister Cathy Miller and her brothers Ronnie and Danny Jamersom and son-in-law
Lee Squires.
`Worked for many years at the Bank of St. Louis as a bookkeeper, Granite City Steel Blast Furnace office for a few years upon retirement moved to Edwardsville in 1992.
.
`The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice. Memorial service will be at a later date
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville .