Gary Robert Willis, 49, died at 3:51 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was born June 5, 1972, in Alton the son of the Gary Willis and Carla (Hauskins) Cronin. He was a cook at the Ranch House for many years and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Besides his mother he is survived by his stepfather, Edgar Cronin, two brothers, Donald Willis (Charzetta) of Fulton, KY, Leo Willis of Colonial Heights, Virginia and one sister, Deborah Moore of Edwardsville, IL. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Willis. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
