Gary Raymond Jenkins, 80, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 5:40 a.m. Fri. Apr. 2, 2021 at Stearns Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.
He was born June 3, 1940 in Metropolis, IL to the late Guy & Vivian (Slankard) Jenkins.
On Sept. 19, 1959, he and Billie D. Gentry were married in Madison, IL. She survives in Granite City.
Gary had been a police officer with SIU – Edwardsville and later worked security in Florida. He loved golf and listening to music.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 sons: Scott (Judi) Jenkins and Sean Jenkins of Granite City; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Guy Jenkins.
Graveside services with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks.
