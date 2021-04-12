Gary Eugene Grieve, 74, of Granite City, IL passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on January 9, 1947 in Madison, IL to Albert Grieve and Marcella (Cave) Grieve.
Gary married Darlene Nelson in St. Louis, MO on November 27, 1970. He celebrated fifty years of marriage with the love of his life, Darlene, on November 27, 2020.
The U.S. Army veteran served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Alton & Southern Railway after 37 years of service as a Carmen. Gary enjoyed watching Cardinal baseball, woodturning, working on cars and fishing. He also enjoyed reading Westerns, knitting and spending time with his family.
The loving husband and father is survived by his wife; 2 daughters: Robyn (Thomas) Milos of Granite City, IL and Casey (Bradly) Sipes of Granite City, IL; 4 grandsons: Tylor, Connor, Seth and Oliver; 2 great grandsons: Grayson and Ash and a brother, Raymond (Diane) Grieve of Collinsville, IL.
Gary is preceded in death by his son, Jason Grieve and his parents.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
