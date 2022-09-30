Gail Marie Hutchins, 80, of Granite City, IL, passed away at her home at 4:45 p.m. Thurs. Sept. 29, 2022 with her family by her side.
She was born June 17, 1942 in Granite City to the late Orris Jewel & Julia Marie (Stodnick) Stewart.
She and Royce Michael Hutchins were married Feb. 8, 1963 in Granite City. He survives.
Gail was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to travel and play the piano.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 4 children: Charlene Esther (Jim) Childers of St. Genevieve, MO, Michael Eugene (Rebecca) Hutchins of Granite City, Daniel Paul (Christina) Hutchins of Bath, NY and Mark Wayne (Jenny) Hutchins of Salem, AR; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers: Jim Stewart of Marine, IL, Roger Stewart of Godfrey, IL and Tom Stewart of Jerseyville, IL; and sisters: Darlene Pitts of Sand Springs, OK and Doris Strong of Paducah, KY.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Don Stewart.
Family memorial services are pending.
