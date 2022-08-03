Fritz Nemsky, 65, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on July 31, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Fritz was born August 9, 1956 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Thomas O. and Edna “Lou” (Burrow) Nemsky. He and Karen Sykes were married on May 21, 1988 and celebrated 34 years of marriage.
He retired from the Madison County Sewer Department as a Supervisor after 27 years of service. He was a member of the Venice Social Club and the Granite City Moose Lodge. During his high school days, Fritz was active in football, basketball and wrestling. In 1974, he was the State Heavy Weight Champion. He also played softball for many years.
Fritz was a good man who knew everyone. He was known for his gift of gab. He enjoyed watching his kids play sports and rooting them on in their endeavors. Family and friends were most important to him.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Nemsky of Granite City, Illinois; son, Brian Nemsky and wife Brooke of Granite City, along with his expected granddaughter, Becca; brothers: Tom Nemsky and wife Darla of Marine, Illinois, Mike Nemsky of Troy, Illinois, Ted Nemsky and wife Angie of Maryville, Illinois, and Danny Nemsky and wife Rhonda of Glen Carbon, Illinois; brother-in-law, Kevin Sykes and wife Pam of Edwardsville, Illinois; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Nemsky; parents, Thomas and Lou Nemsky; mother and father in-law, Shirley and Kaye Sykes; and sister-in-law, Kathy Nemsky.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Irwin Chapel with Pastor Eddie Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, Illinois.