Frederick William Neal Sr., 61 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Fred was born on January 9, 1961 in East St. Louis, IL; the son of the late John Louis and Agatha (Wilson) Neal Sr. Fred was an inspector for Precoat Metals in Granite City. Fred proudly served his country in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Blueback. In his free time Fred enjoyed his days of playing horse shoes, shooting pool or a good game of bowling. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues and was known by his family as an expert Jeopardy player. Most of all Fred loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Fred is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Janice (Baehr) Neal, whom he married on August 17, 2013; children, Krystle and Josh Huelsmann of Highland, IL, Frederick W. and Jose Neal Jr. of Aliso Viejo, CA, Richard C. and Sierra Neal of Las Vegas, NV, Amanda and Aaron Nelson of Superior, MN, Megan and Glenn Cooke of Pontoon Beach, IL, Steven D. and Sarah Pope of St. Ann, MO; grandchildren, Jordan, Ava, Charlotte, Thomas, Zoey, Jacob, Raiden, Steven Jr.; brothers, Dennis and Denise Neal, Stephen Neal, Tom and Betty Neal; sisters, Maureen and Pete Downs, Lynn and Frank Rand and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brothers; Bruce Neal, John L. Neal Jr., and John M. Neal.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral services will follow on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends will meet at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. for a processional to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis for graveside services at 11:30 a.m. with full military rites.